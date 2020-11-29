1/1
Theodore Zev Weiss
Theodore Zev Weiss, age 89. Beloved husband of Alice nee Roland for 58 years. Loving father of Deborah (Gabriel) Aizenberg and Daniel (Jodi) Weiss. Proud grandfather of Tamar, David, Ben, Matthew, Jacob and Zoey. Cherished son of the late Shmuel and the late Gizella Weisz and brother of the late Meir and the late Sarah all of whom perished in the Holocaust. Zev was a survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau. He was the principal of Beth Hillel Academy in Wilmette for 22 years. He founded the Holocaust Educational Foundation in 1976, and The Theodore Z. Weiss Endowed Chair in Holocaust Studies at Northwestern University was established in 2000. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yad Vashem, The Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes Remembrance Authority, Har Hazikaron, P.O.B. 3477, Jerusalem, 9103401 Israel, www.yadvashem.org or The Jewish Braille Institute (JBI International), 110 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016, 212.889.2525 www.jbilibrary.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
