Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
7560 S. Archer Road
Justice, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
7560 S. Archer Road
Justice, IL
Theofanis Limberopoulos Obituary
Theofanis Limberopoulos, age 86, passed away on January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Georgia (nee Agoura). Loving father of George, Dino, Penny (Bill) and Helen (Jimmy). Cherished grandfather of Steven (Alyssa), Nicholas and Colin. Loving brother of Tasia (the late Panagiotis) Vasilogambros, Lela (the late Wayne) Priest, Maria (the late Thomas) Mavraganis, the late Louie (Connie) Limberopoulos. Fond brother-in-law of Christos (Pota) Agouras, Irene (Pete) Vallianatos, Konstantinos Agouras, and Konstantina Agoura. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois.

Funeral, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Visitation from 9:30AM until time of service at 10:30AM at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 7560 S. Archer Road, Justice, Illinois.

Interment, Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois.

For more info, www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com or 708-496-0200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 20, 2020
