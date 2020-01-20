|
Theofanis Limberopoulos, age 86, passed away on January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Georgia (nee Agoura). Loving father of George, Dino, Penny (Bill) and Helen (Jimmy). Cherished grandfather of Steven (Alyssa), Nicholas and Colin. Loving brother of Tasia (the late Panagiotis) Vasilogambros, Lela (the late Wayne) Priest, Maria (the late Thomas) Mavraganis, the late Louie (Connie) Limberopoulos. Fond brother-in-law of Christos (Pota) Agouras, Irene (Pete) Vallianatos, Konstantinos Agouras, and Konstantina Agoura. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois.
Funeral, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Visitation from 9:30AM until time of service at 10:30AM at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 7560 S. Archer Road, Justice, Illinois.
Interment, Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois.
For more info, www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com or 708-496-0200.
