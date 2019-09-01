Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Theresa A. Allori Obituary
Theresa A. Allori, nee Kalal, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J.; loving mother of Raymond M. (Laurie), Sharon (Jerry) Reoch, Randy (Maria), and Charmane Lt. C.P.D. (Richard) Kielbasa; dearest grandmother of Caitlin Allori D.V.M., Andrew Allori, Ryan Allori, Gabriel Allori, Eric (Jamie) Reoch, Jason (Jacqueline) Reoch, Christopher (Danielle) Reoch, Michael (Brittany) Reoch, Kristopher Kielbasa, and Colton Kielbasa U.S.M.C.; great-grandmother of many; devoted sister of the late Stanley (Bernice) Cwan, Adam (the late Tootsie) Cwan, Walter (the late Barbara) Cwan, Edward (the late Martha) Cwan, Raymond (the late Jane) Kalal, and Gladys (the late Gil) Gawin; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Saturday September 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 1:00 p.m. at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery. For info: (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
