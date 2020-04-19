Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Theresa A. O'Connor Obituary
Theresa A. O'Connor nee Sloan, 92 years of age; Born in Chicago to the late John Patrick Sloan and the late Mary nee Burns and raised in Rostrevor, Co. Down, Northern Ireland. Dearest wife of the late Patrick O'Connor; Beloved mother of Patrick and Maureen (Richard) Nowaczyk; Loving grandmother of John (Amy), Carolyn (John), Alison, Kathleen (Joseph), Steven (Courtney), Kevin (Kelly); Cherished G.G. of Brady and Emmie; Caring sister of Ann (the late Thomas) Ruane and the late Catherine (the late Frank) Smith, the late James Sloan, the late Michael (the late Mary) Sloan and the late Peter (the late Rose) Sloan; Fond aunt of Theresa Keane and many more; Dear friend and cousin of many. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Theresa's name to Recovery International [email protected] or Franciscan Outreach, 717 B West 18th Street, Chicago, Il 60616. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. 630-250-8588 or oaksfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
