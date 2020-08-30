Theresa A. Pontarelli (nee Petrelli) age 80. Devoted wife of Anthony. Beloved mother of Veronica (Dr. Paul) Toussaint, Rebecca Pontarelli and Anne Marie (Ryan) Thurston. Loving grandmother of Luke, Arabel and Calder. Dear sister of Mary (Robert) Reter, Roseann (Anthony) Piemonte, Michael (Patti) Petrelli, the late Rocco (the late Antoinette) Petrelli, the late Joseph (Darlene) Petrelli, the late Laura (the late Tom) Contino. Sister in law to Yolanda (Albert) Caiafa and the late Ida (the late Anthony) Cucinotta. Fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL. Funeral will begin on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. the funeral home then proceed to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church, Park Ridge, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at All Saints Cemetery.