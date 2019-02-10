Home

Theresa Boi Obituary
Theresa Boi, Loving Wife of the late Clarence; Loving Mother of Martin (Roseann), Kenneth (Teresa), Jeffry (Kay) and Brian (Rosanne); Grandmother of Nicholas (Jessica), Dr. Shannon, Kimberly, Steven, Wendy (Dan), Jackie (Andy) and Dan; Great Grandmother of 8; Fond Sister-in-Law to Laurie Tucker. Visitation at the Pedersen Ryberg Funeral home 435 N. York St, Elmhurst on Sunday, February 10, from 3-8 PM. Funeral Monday 9:30 AM from the Funeral Home to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Bensenville. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Theresa was a member of the American Guild of Organists and a member of the Addison Active Adult Senior Club. If desired, contributions to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 are appreciated. For info (630) 834-1133 or www.pedersenryberg.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
