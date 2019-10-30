|
Theresa Clara Pietryla (nee Bonderski) 95 was welcomed into Heaven on October 27, 2019 after a brave battle with dementia and complications of diabetes. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, John J. Pietryla. Deeply loved mother of John (Carol) Pietryla, Maryanne (Duane) Schewe, Michael (Sophia) Pietryla, Joanne (Richard) Janulis, Joseph Pietryla & Theresa (Richard) Samanas. Treasured grandmother to Brian, the late Thomas, & Jeffrey (Kadlec); Angela, Scott, Jacob, Jacqueline, Michael, John, Joshua & Daniel (Pietryla); Jillian, Jonathan, Richard & Joanna (Janulis); and Sara (Rak-Pietryla). Great-grandmother to Miki, Cameron, Samone, Matthew, Luke, Hudson, Sophia, Sonya, Stella, Secelia, James, Jacob, Aubrey, Logan, Jack, Lola, McKayla & Dominic. Lovingly cared for by her nurse Agatha Ciochon. The daughter of Polish immigrants, Theresa was born in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, where she met and married her husband, and they raised their 6 children. A proud Polish American and devoted parishioner of St Joseph & St. Ann Parish (n.k.a. Our Lady of Fatima), Theresa will forever be remembered for her generosity, her unfailing love of family & friends, and her incredible strength of character. Visitation to be held November 1st from 3:00p.m. until 9:00p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Christina Catholic Church Saturday November 2nd. Internment to follow.
