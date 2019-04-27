Theresa, 87, of Gurnee, IL, passed away on April 24, 2019. She was born in Waukegan, IL on June 2, 1931 to Elizabeth and Adam Klein. Growing up in Chicago, Theresa attended St. Hilary Catholic Grammar School and St. Scholastica High School for Women, where she formed lifelong friendships. Theresa studied classical piano at the Chicago Conservatory of Music until her heart was captured by her future husband, Joseph Schaeffer, from Yugoslavia. Theresa was the business partner for her husband's construction business, in 1968, with the founding of Schaeffer Construction Company. Joseph died in March of 2017. Their 67 year marriage was a model for their five children: Robert (Kristine), Anne (David), Michael (Mary), Kathryn, Mary (deceased), and Joseph (Jorie). She is survived by 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Klein. Visitation (12 noon to 1:30 pm) and Funeral Service (1:30 pm) will be held on Friday, May 3 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Road, Gurnee, IL (847) 918-0600. Graveside will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary