Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Theresa Hansen
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Church
Arlington Heights, IL
Theresa Hansen

Theresa Hansen Obituary
Theresa Hansen, 85, of Arlington Heights was born January 10, 1934 in Chicago to Stephen and Catherine (nee Dragnovsky) Loksa and passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Theresa was the beloved wife of Richard Hansen; loving mother of Karen (Larry) Hansen Apfelbaum, Susan (Robert) Demetris and her late infant son David Hansen; cherished grandmother of James and Nicole and dear sister of Dorothy (late Don) Benedict. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 10:30 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights and proceed to Our Lady of the Wayside Church 434 W. Park Street, Arlington Heights for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
