Theresa Karigan (Couvall) died in her home on November 6, 2020 in Mt. Prospect, IL due to complications following cancer. She was 87.



Theresa was born on July 1, 1933 in Waukegan, IL to her parents, Anthony & Georgia Couvall. She grew up in North Chicago graduating from Waukegan HS. In 1949, she was crowned a Beauty Queen in North Chicago. She then married Frank Karigan in 1954. The Karigans moved to Dubuque, IA., where Frank worked in the Restaurant Industry, and started their family with three (3) sons. They moved to Mt Prospect, IL in 1968 where she resided until her death.



Theresa worked in the family restaurant, "The BBQ Pit", in Highland Park, IL from 1988 until a just a few days prior to her passing. She was a "Main-stay", known by all of her customers and thoroughly enjoyed getting to know them and their families.



She was a member of the St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Waukegan, IL. She sang in the first St. Demetrios Choir and was a past member of the Daughters of Penelope. While living in Dubuque, IA., she was a member of both the Philoptohos and Daughters of Penelope at St Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church.



She was a selfless and hard working woman who devoted her life to supporting her son's business and cherishing her family and grandchildren. She was known for making the best Christmas fruit cake, fudge, peanut brittle and was most famous for her holiday potatoes.



Theresa Karigan is survived by her three (3) sons and daughters-in-law's, Andrew (Elaina) of Glenview, IL., Tony (Lisa) of North Barrington, IL, Gus (Claudia) of Prospect Hts, IL., her 6 Grandchildren; Alexis, Melissa, Alexandra, Anthony, Frank & Zoe and her Sisters & Brothers, Edna Mitchell (Bill deceased), Theofane Patterson (George deceased), Laverne Couvall, Patricia (Nick) Rendziperis, Peter Couvall (deceased) (Donna deceased), George (Jackie) Couvall & James (Janet) Couvall. Theresa will also be forever missed by her numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her Parents, Anthony & Georgia Couvall; and Brother Peter Couvall.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, 1521 Washington St. Waukegan. A celebration of Theresa's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 N. O'Plaine Rd., Libertyville, Illinois. Internment at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville, IL.





