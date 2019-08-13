Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcissus Church
Theresa L. Kornfeind Obituary
Theresa L. Kornfeind nee Fijak; beloved wife of the late Paul Sr.; loving mother Denise (Jay) Szewc, Mary (Ben) Benjamin, Paul (Julie), Kristine (Rich) Arsenault, and the late Pamela Eckley and the late Janice Hlady; cherished grandmother of John, Jim, Jessica, Ashur, Shammy; great grandmother of Sophie, Ellie and Emily; fond sister of Bernice (George) Bajada and Virginia (Joseph) Fry; also loving aunt and friend of many.

Visitation Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Friday, August 16, starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Tarcissus Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum, Des Plaines. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019
