Theresa L. Kornfeind nee Fijak; beloved wife of the late Paul Sr.; loving mother Denise (Jay) Szewc, Mary (Ben) Benjamin, Paul (Julie), Kristine (Rich) Arsenault, and the late Pamela Eckley and the late Janice Hlady; cherished grandmother of John, Jim, Jessica, Ashur, Shammy; great grandmother of Sophie, Ellie and Emily; fond sister of Bernice (George) Bajada and Virginia (Joseph) Fry; also loving aunt and friend of many.
Visitation Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Friday, August 16, starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Tarcissus Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum, Des Plaines. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019