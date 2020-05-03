Theresa M. Aloisio
Theresa M. Aloisio, nee Lonero. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Georgiana Donohue, Bob (Mary Shanley) and Mary Therese Aloisio. Devoted grandmother of Gina, Nick (Jenny) and Patrick Aloisio, Frank and Joe Donohue, Tommy Majestic and the late Tony Majestic. Dear great-grandmother of Isabella, Vincent and Enzo Gomez, Elliot and Adam Aloisio. Fond sister of the late Rose, Catherine, Jenny, Mary, Sam, Joe, Nancy and Annie. Loved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and Entombment at All Saints Cemetery were private. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Funeral Information and to sign the guest book visit, www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
