Smits Funeral Home - Dyer
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Theresa Castelnuovo
Theresa M. Castelnuovo


1929 - 2020
Theresa M. Castelnuovo Obituary
Theresa M. Castelnuovo, nee Van Haren, age 91, of Schererville, and Rensselaer, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late Dominick C. Castelnuovo. Devoted mother of James (Karen) Castelnuovo. Dearest sister of the late Dorothy (late Charles ) Dean, and late Bernard (Lorraine (Robert) Meyer) Van Haren. Kind aunt of Charles (Marilyn) Dean, Mary Pat (Steve) Benz, and Barbara (Joe) Krafka, and great-aunt to many. Preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Henrietta Van Haren, and In-Laws Philip and Madalena Castelnuovo. Private family graveside service Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. directly at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery – Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider Masses to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Schererville, IN or Christ Our Savior Church, South Holland, IL or Unity Hospice of Northwest, IN. For further information, arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral Home, James E. Janusz Director, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
