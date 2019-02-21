|
Theresa M. Lawrence, nee Salviola, of Berwyn, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Ralph C., Sr.; loving mother of Ralph C., Jr., Chuck (Tami) and Joe Curcio; proud grandmother of Ralph R. (Anmarie) and Marissa Lawrence; great-grandmother of Luke, Taylor and Dylan; dear sister of Ann (Ron) Villari and the late Nancy Leyva, Angie (late John) Kostuch and Rocco Salviola; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019