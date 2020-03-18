|
Theresa "Terry" Minnear, 91, of St. Charles, IL, formerly of Somonauk, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at River Glen of St. Charles. She was born on September 1, 1928 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John and Mary (Mierzwa) Pasciak. She married Robert G. Minnear on October 1, 1950 in Chicago, IL. Terry was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk. She enjoyed crafts, such as knitting, painting, and hook rug. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband: Bob of St. Charles, IL; three sons: William (Cyndi) Minnear of Batavia, IL, Larry Minnear of Conroe, TX, and Donald (Jiuwu) Minnear of New Waverly, TX; four grandchildren: Rebecca (Andrew) Brand, Elizabeth (Reyson) Licoan, Brian (Geneva) Minnear, and Collette (Carson) Bankord; nine great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Adaline and Bernadine; and five brothers: Bruno, Edward, Casmir, Florian, and Mitchell.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, with Father Mark Pasciak officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the funeral home in Somonauk. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
