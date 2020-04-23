Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Theresa M. Moros, nee Borst, age 91, of Palos Hts., formerly of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Peter S.; dear mother of Peter (Susie), Michael, Phillip (Terry), Terry (Cary) Tarant, Susan (Joseph Frendling) Howe, and the late Ann and Beverly; loving grandmother of Suzette, Marty, Tami, Brian, Tiffany, Tracy, Tamara, Jennifer, Michelle, Ronnie, Debbie, Timmy and Terry; great-grandmother of many; fond sister of Joseph, the late Dale, Bernie, Ed, Helen, Margaret, Ann, and Henry. Funeral Services are private. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
