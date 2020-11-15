Theresa M. Proietto nee Giangrasso, 90; Devoted wife of the late Joseph; Beloved mother of Joseph N. (Shirley Bayliff) Proietto; Loving Nana of Theresa Marie and Joey; Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Josephine Giangrasso; Dear sister of the late John G. Phillips and the late Dominica "Sundae" Klebba; Loving sister-in-law of the late Anne (the late Clarence) Geil, the late Rose (the late Joseph) Czaja, the late Louis (the late Kate) Proietto, the late Anthony (the late Lillian) Proietto, the late Nancy (the late Joseph) Livorsi, the late Patricia (the late Frank) Krawczyk; Cherished aunt and great aunt of many. Loving godmother to many. Theresa was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Church and School. She was a loyal friend to all her neighbors, always there to help with shopping and chauffeuring and she was a proud baker, specializing in her famous butter cookies. Visitation will be Wednesday Nov. 18th from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Family and friends to meet Thursday at 9:45 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 1010 W. Webster, Chicago for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com