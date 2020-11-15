1/
Theresa M. (Giangrasso) Proietto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa M. Proietto nee Giangrasso, 90; Devoted wife of the late Joseph; Beloved mother of Joseph N. (Shirley Bayliff) Proietto; Loving Nana of Theresa Marie and Joey; Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Josephine Giangrasso; Dear sister of the late John G. Phillips and the late Dominica "Sundae" Klebba; Loving sister-in-law of the late Anne (the late Clarence) Geil, the late Rose (the late Joseph) Czaja, the late Louis (the late Kate) Proietto, the late Anthony (the late Lillian) Proietto, the late Nancy (the late Joseph) Livorsi, the late Patricia (the late Frank) Krawczyk; Cherished aunt and great aunt of many. Loving godmother to many. Theresa was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Church and School. She was a loyal friend to all her neighbors, always there to help with shopping and chauffeuring and she was a proud baker, specializing in her famous butter cookies. Visitation will be Wednesday Nov. 18th from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Family and friends to meet Thursday at 9:45 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 1010 W. Webster, Chicago for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved