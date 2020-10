Theresa M Ricchio 87, of Gilbert Az. and formally from River Grove Il. At peace with Christ on Tuesday September 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jasper J Ricchio and loving Mother of the late Thomas Ricchio, her daughter Judy & son-in-law Jim, her son Mark, and her daughter in laws Debbe & Carol. Fond Grandmother of Jason, Jimmy, Nick, Jessica, Alex, & Anthony. Great grandmother of Sloane.



A Memorial Mass will be held in Spring.





