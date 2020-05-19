Funeral services for Theresa Mae Tipperreiter (nee Heffernen) 92 are private from the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She was born March 24, 1928 in Chicago and died Sunday May 17, 2020 at the Wauconda Care Center.
Theresa's passion and greatest joy were her beloved Jack and "all her kids." Family meant everything to Theresa and her happiest times were the days her family was together. She had such a deep love for Jack, they were rarely seen apart. In the last letter written to her family, she wrote of Jack, "walking through life with you dear, has been my greatest pleasure."
She is survived by her children Nancy (Bob) Koske, Edward (Kathy) Tipperreiter, Sally (Bill) Tortorello, Jim (Debbie) Tipperreiter, her grandchildren Marissa Myers, Krista (Ellen Skolar) Koske, Edward John Tipperreiter, Katie (Dave) Kotlotski, Megan (Scott) Siegel, Kelly (Courtney Blowers) Koske, Monica Tipperreiter, Rachel Tipperreiter, her great grandchildren Jack Myers, Bryanna Tipperreiter, Caitrin Myers, Bryce Siegel, Jack Siegel and Henry Kotloski, Cooper Kotloski, her siblings Patricia Ciesla, Kathleen (Gary) Boubek and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son John Tipperreiter, her husband Jack Tipperreiter, her siblings Edward and Carol Heffernan, Sally and Richard Kelly, brother in-law Jack Ciesla.
Theresa's family would like to thank Jody Kaczynski and her team at the Wauconda Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care through out the years.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Misericordia at www.misericordia.com. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.