Theresa Mae Tipperreiter
1928 - 2020
Funeral services for Theresa Mae Tipperreiter (nee Heffernen) 92 are private from the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She was born March 24, 1928 in Chicago and died Sunday May 17, 2020 at the Wauconda Care Center.

Theresa's passion and greatest joy were her beloved Jack and "all her kids." Family meant everything to Theresa and her happiest times were the days her family was together. She had such a deep love for Jack, they were rarely seen apart. In the last letter written to her family, she wrote of Jack, "walking through life with you dear, has been my greatest pleasure."

She is survived by her children Nancy (Bob) Koske, Edward (Kathy) Tipperreiter, Sally (Bill) Tortorello, Jim (Debbie) Tipperreiter, her grandchildren Marissa Myers, Krista (Ellen Skolar) Koske, Edward John Tipperreiter, Katie (Dave) Kotlotski, Megan (Scott) Siegel, Kelly (Courtney Blowers) Koske, Monica Tipperreiter, Rachel Tipperreiter, her great grandchildren Jack Myers, Bryanna Tipperreiter, Caitrin Myers, Bryce Siegel, Jack Siegel and Henry Kotloski, Cooper Kotloski, her siblings Patricia Ciesla, Kathleen (Gary) Boubek and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son John Tipperreiter, her husband Jack Tipperreiter, her siblings Edward and Carol Heffernan, Sally and Richard Kelly, brother in-law Jack Ciesla.

Theresa's family would like to thank Jody Kaczynski and her team at the Wauconda Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care through out the years.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Misericordia at www.misericordia.com. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Our deepest sympathies
Marc Thompson
Friend
May 18, 2020
Miss and love you. You were the best
Jack and cindy Brennan
Family
May 18, 2020
I would like to send my sincere condolences to the entire family. I remember your mom calling and asking if I could babysit for Sally & Jim because Ed was going out as well. I believe your parents were probably going to a Couples Club event. Your mom was truly a wonderful woman. I know she will be missed by all of you.
Mary (Pam) Schutz Meehan
Acquaintance
May 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She was an amazing women and carrying. One of my grand-daughters also passed away on the 17th so they might have met on the way to see God.
Jan Schutz-Keaskowski
Friend
May 18, 2020
Theresa Mae will be missed, but she will be a topic of conversation at every gathering. RIP with Jack, John & Monica
Maureen Liontas
Friend
May 18, 2020
I have so many fond memories of you, that there are too many to count. You were always there for me anytime I needed you, I love you with all my heart. I am a much better person today having you and Jack in my life. May you Rest In Peace Theresa Mae. ❤
John Q Haley
Family
May 18, 2020
Wally and Wendy Frasier
Friend
May 18, 2020
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of times together as you celebrate a life well lived. As the days and weeks pass, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Judy Dzieglewicz
May 18, 2020
My deepest condolences on the loss of your beautiful mother. During these unprecedented times may the love of family, friends and the memories of your mother bring you comfort.

Patricia Skolar
May 18, 2020
My dad Jim Haley enjoyed visiting with Teresa Mae and jack. Condolences to all. May she Rest In Peace b
Julianna (Haley) Beyerlein
Friend
May 18, 2020
She was such a beautiful person ! Her smile would light up a room !!!! We were lucky to have known her !!!!! Our thoughts and prayers are with you and !!!! Love, Jackie and Dennis Kotloski
Jackie Kotloski
Family
