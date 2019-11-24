Home

Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation Church
779 S. York St
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Church
779 S. York St.
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Theresa Marie Klingelhoffer

Theresa Marie Klingelhoffer nee Koehnemann, 94, of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late William L. Klingelhoffer Sr.; loving mother of William Jr. (Jill), Joseph (Karen), Mary (Robert) Stolper, Anne (Martin) Hanley and John (Patricia); cherished grandmother of 12; proud great grandmother of 7. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 and at Visitation Church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for Misericordia. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
