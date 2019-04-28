Theresa (Tree) Marie Szwed age 68, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Edward (Cindy) Szwed, Michael (Jill) Szwed, Marilyn (Howard) Lange. She was preceded in death by her sister Helene (Alex) Lockhart. Theresa will be forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She was a long-time resident of Gurnee and Plainfield. After working 30+ years for IL Bell/AT&T she looked forward to her retirement. Her many loves included her cats, "Missy" being her latest, traveling with her family and friends and the bright lights of any casino which drew her in. She happily looked forward to spending time visiting her family and friends and keeping up on the latest news. A memorial service will be held in June at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers or donations, please think of Theresa next time you travel or purchase a lottery ticket. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary