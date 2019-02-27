|
Theresa Mazurek Donnewald, 57, of Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of Craig; loving mother of Katie and Steven; beloved daughter of Zofia (nee Kucybala) and the late Stephan Mazurek; dear sister of Ann (Richard) Kowalczyk, Andrew (Michelle) and Stephen Mazurek. Visitation from 2 pm until 8 pm, Friday, at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arl. Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arl. Hts, Ill. Prayers 9:00 am Saturday, from the funeral home proceeding to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, Ill. for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Breast Cancer Research at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, call (312) 926-2033 or donate online at giving.nm.org/Donnewald are appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019