(nee Poznanski) Born into life September 6, 1931; born into eternity August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lucian. Loving mother of Kathleen (Daniel) Calandriello. Cherished grandma of Dion (Tara), Candace (Ryan) Raddatz, and Daniel (Sara) Calandriello. Adored great-grandma of 6. Dear sister of the late Frank, John, Peter, Hattie, Dorothy, Nellie, and Christine. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019