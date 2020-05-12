Theresa Moran
1968 - 2020
Theresa "Tracy" Moran, a resident of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Southern California and Grand Rapids, MI. Born May 11, 1968 in Grand Rapids, MI to her loving parents, Frank and Margaret Roberts. Theresa went to heaven peacefully, May 10, 2020. Theresa was a very kind, loving, and talented woman. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend Tim, parents Frank and Margaret Roberts; siblings Frank (Cheryl), William, and Jean (Raymond) Lahr. Sweet Aunt to Taylor, Turner, Frank, Nick, and Jake Roberts, Molly, Katherine, Margaret, and Michael Fortune, Alexander Kotowski, Gianna Lahr and Jim and Joe Moran. Services pending. Memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Erin Silker
May 11, 2020
met dear sweet Teresa twenty years ahh G o. The one thing I certainly can remember about her is her very kind soul!! Teresa would give you the shirt off your back. She was a genuine good person. ❤
Tania luberscki
Friend
May 11, 2020
My heart breaks for the family. Theresa "Tracy" was always a happy ray of sunshine. I had a great time with her and will miss her so very much. I am lucky to have had so many good memories since we met in 1986. RIP sweet T, all my love to you and the family...
Annette Cline-Burley
Friend
