Theresa "Tracy" Moran, a resident of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Southern California and Grand Rapids, MI. Born May 11, 1968 in Grand Rapids, MI to her loving parents, Frank and Margaret Roberts. Theresa went to heaven peacefully, May 10, 2020. Theresa was a very kind, loving, and talented woman. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend Tim, parents Frank and Margaret Roberts; siblings Frank (Cheryl), William, and Jean (Raymond) Lahr. Sweet Aunt to Taylor, Turner, Frank, Nick, and Jake Roberts, Molly, Katherine, Margaret, and Michael Fortune, Alexander Kotowski, Gianna Lahr and Jim and Joe Moran. Services pending. Memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store