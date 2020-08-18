Theresa P. Sullivan (nee McInerney), Age 93. Beloved wife of the late William P. Sullivan. Loving mother of Ann (Stephen) Seymour, Maureen Sullivan, Michael (Nancy) Sullivan, Patricia Sullivan, Margaret Campbell, and Nora Moreland. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Michael) Coady, Donald (Angie Handley), Sean (Amber) Young, Teresa (Leam) Murphy, Michael Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, William Moreland, Erin Moreland, and Brianna Devitt. Adored great grandmother of Jade, Damon, Sean, Cayden, Isabelle, Audree, Olivia, Jayden, Joseph, Michael, Daynah, and Ellie. Youngest daughter of the late Michael and Susan (nee Kelly) McInerney. Dear sister of the late Agnes, Thomas, Ellen, Michael, Nora, Patrick, Mary and Edward. Fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 S. Kilbourn Ave., Chicago, IL Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Foundation
, www.arthritis.org
would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878