Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
Theresa S. Paterno Obituary
Theresa S. Paterno, nee Salerno; Beloved wife of the late Frank P.; Devoted mother of Frank A. (Jenene) and Joseph M. (Katherine) Paterno; Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Ella (nee Cataldo) Salerno; Adored grandmother of Joelle (Christopher) Cleary, Giana, Francesca, Michael and Elizabeth; Special Gram of Joey, Prairie and Ceridwen Sass; Dear sister of Rosaria and JoAnn (the late Phil) Serpico; Dear aunt and cousin of many; Theresa was very proud of her Italian Heritage, and she was active in many social and charitable organizations; Funeral Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago to St. Giles Church. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. For info (773) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 13, 2020
