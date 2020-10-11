1/
Theresa Szczerbiec
2/8/1944-10/7/2020

It is with heavy sadness in our hearts that the family of Theresa "Terri" M. Szczerbiec (nèe Bussa), of Bensenville, announce her passing on October 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by the true love of her life, late husband Edward J. Szczerbiec. She is survived by her three children who she loved dearly, Sandra, Theresa (George), and Steve; grandchildren Cassie (Milo), Heather, and Carl; sister Susan Felton; and her nephew and nieces, Michael, Michelle, Donna and Lori. Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt loved her family, gardening, her fur baby weimaraners, thrilling action and mystery programs and movies, and reading countless numbers of books. She will be incredibly missed, and her memory will live on with us who loved her dearly.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
