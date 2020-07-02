Therese A. (nee Dunne) Pawlowski, age 90, of Lincolnwood, passed away June 30, 2020, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Bernard M. Pawlowski, DDS, MS, for 65 wonderful years. Devoted mother of Marian (Michael) Malek, Dr. Thomas (Mary Jo), James (Colleen) and Bernard DDS (Sue) Pawlowski. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 6. Alumna of Rosary College class of 1951. Funeral Services will be held privately. Friends are invited to meet for the Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles, on Friday July 3, at 1:15PM. For info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com