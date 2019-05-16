Sister Therese Bernadette Zebrauskas, SSC, 91, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 69 years, died May 10, 2019. Sister Therese Bernadette taught for 47 years in elementary schools in Illinois, Minnesota, and Indiana, and she was assistant principal at Providence of God School in Chicago and at St. Anthony School in Cicero, IL, for 7 years. She then ministered as a receptionist at Maria High School in Chicago. Sister Therese Bernadette was preceded in death by her parents, Constantine and Frances (Rimkus) Zebrauskas; sisters, Josephine Paskus, Sr. M. Edwina, OSF, and Dorothy DeLorier; brothers, Ronald, Constantine, and Jerome Zebrauskas; nephew, William Zebrauskas;, and niece, Marilyn Seymour. She is survived by her sister Virginia and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: at Franciscan Village Chapel, 1270 Village Drive, Lemont, IL, Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wake Service 10:45 a.m. Mass of Resurrection: Franciscan Village Chapel Saturday, May 18, 2019 11:30 a.m. Followed by interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flower, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. 773-776-1324 Sisters of St. Casimir 2601 W. Marquette Road, Chicago, IL 60629. Arrangements by Lack and Sons Funeral Directors. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary