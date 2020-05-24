Therese Betti
Therese Betti, nee McMahon, 60. Loving wife of Anthony Betti. Dear mother of the late Megan Marie Betti. Beloved daughter of Nancy and John McMahon. Cherished sister, aunt, cousin, and friend of many. A wonderful wife of 37 years. Terry enjoyed spending time with her siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews. She was the most positive and courageous person we have ever known. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. There will be a celebration of Terry's life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation www.rolfefoundation.org. Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
May 22, 2020
I knew Terry way back in grammar and high school. We lost touch through the years but got together a while back and she was exactly as I remembered her. Soft spoken, wonderful sense of humor, kind, introspective and with that contagious smile. She shared her health issues and loss of her daughter and yet still maintained her gentle and grateful disposition while talking about her lot in life. She truly was an inspiration to me and still beautiful as always inside and out. My prayers for peace and comfort are with her family. God bless.
Dorian Boliaux
Friend
