I knew Terry way back in grammar and high school. We lost touch through the years but got together a while back and she was exactly as I remembered her. Soft spoken, wonderful sense of humor, kind, introspective and with that contagious smile. She shared her health issues and loss of her daughter and yet still maintained her gentle and grateful disposition while talking about her lot in life. She truly was an inspiration to me and still beautiful as always inside and out. My prayers for peace and comfort are with her family. God bless.

Dorian Boliaux

Friend