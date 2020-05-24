Therese Betti, nee McMahon, 60. Loving wife of Anthony Betti. Dear mother of the late Megan Marie Betti. Beloved daughter of Nancy and John McMahon. Cherished sister, aunt, cousin, and friend of many. A wonderful wife of 37 years. Terry enjoyed spending time with her siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews. She was the most positive and courageous person we have ever known. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. There will be a celebration of Terry's life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation www.rolfefoundation.org. Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.