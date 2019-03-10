|
(nee Brody). Two days after joyously celebrating her 92nd birthday, and surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren and caregiver, Therese peacefully left this world on March 7, 2019. Her dry wit, ever present until the very end, made us laugh through our tears. She will be dearly missed by those who were blessed in knowing her! Loving wife of the late John Cutler, and Mom of Tom (Debbie) Cutler, Patty Monaco, Kathy (Dan) Thomas, Mary (Mike) Callahan, John Cutler, Jean (Adam) Kowalewicz, and Margaret (Tim) Quigley. Grandmother of 13, Great Grandmother of 6 and Great Great Grandmother of 2. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Elim Christian Services, 13020 Central Avenue, Palos Heights, IL 60418 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019