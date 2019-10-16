|
Therese M. "Terry" Donatello, age 80, of Elgin formerly of Elmwood Park. A former 43 year educator in the Archdiocese of Chicago School System. Beloved daughter of the late Jack & Rose (nee Petitte) Donatello. Loving sister of Giachino "Jack" (Kathy) Donatello. Dear aunt, grand aunt and great aunt of many. Devoted cousin of many especially Marianne (Ugo) Antonelli, Marc Antonelli, and Dina Holm. Godmother of Nicholas D. (Caryn) Antonelli, Sr. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM on Saturday at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Friday at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee and again on Saturday morning at the church from 10:30 AM until time of Mass. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019