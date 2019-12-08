Home

John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
6336 N. Washtenaw
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
6336 N. Washtenaw
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Heffernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese E. Heffernan

Therese E. Heffernan Obituary
Therese (Tess) E. Heffernan, beloved daughter of the late Agnes (Kelly) and Michael Heffernan, C.F.D., cherished sister of Betty, the late Agnes(Heffernan)Atwood, sister-in-law of the late Robert Atwood, fond aunt of Tim(Sue), Luke(Nancy),Therese, Robert(Genevieve),Kevin(Jamee)Atwood,and Mary(Jim)Graehling, great aunt of eighteen, cousin and friend to many. Tess was a CPS teacher for forty years. Visitation, Saturday, Dec.14, at St. Timothy Church, 6336 N. Washtenaw from 9:00am until time of Mass at 11:00am, interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 appreciated. Funeral info John E. Maloney Funeral Home 773-764-1617.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
