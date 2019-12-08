|
Therese (Tess) E. Heffernan, beloved daughter of the late Agnes (Kelly) and Michael Heffernan, C.F.D., cherished sister of Betty, the late Agnes(Heffernan)Atwood, sister-in-law of the late Robert Atwood, fond aunt of Tim(Sue), Luke(Nancy),Therese, Robert(Genevieve),Kevin(Jamee)Atwood,and Mary(Jim)Graehling, great aunt of eighteen, cousin and friend to many. Tess was a CPS teacher for forty years. Visitation, Saturday, Dec.14, at St. Timothy Church, 6336 N. Washtenaw from 9:00am until time of Mass at 11:00am, interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 appreciated. Funeral info John E. Maloney Funeral Home 773-764-1617.
