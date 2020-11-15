Therese E. Maduzia, age 85, of Marian Village. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Cherished mother of Colin (Gretchen) and Charles (Lisa). Loving grandma of Anthony, Griffin, Connor, Mariella, Peter and Angela. Dear sister of Pauline (George) Pracz. Fond aunt of Gregory (Wanda), David (Eileen) and the late Paul. Eucharistic Minister and reader at Marian Village. Therese inspired humor in the Maduzia Family for years to come. Donations to Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org/
) in Therese's name are appreciated. All services are private. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, 708-301-3595.