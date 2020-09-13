Therese Goldrick

Joe, Mike, Tom, Monica, and all your siblings,



I was saddened to learn of the passing of your mom or, more properly, delighted for her as she moves onto blessed Eternity but saddened for you and all your family for having lost a great mom and “Nan.”



I drive by your old house on Seeley every now and then, and doing so evokes great memories. For some reason, the one that comes immediately to mind was your Dad’s admonition, as Joe, I, and the boys were departing for an evening, almost invariably involving varying degrees of mischief, to “Be discreet.”



Your mom was a great woman; I know that, and everyone knows that, because of the wonderful children she raised.



God bless you all.



Mark Quinn





