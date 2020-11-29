1/1
Therese Herdrich
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Therese Herdrich, age 90, of Barrington, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at Prairieview at The Garlands in Barrington, IL. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Dick Herdrich; her firstborn daughter, Kathryn (2017); her parents, Frank and Margaret; her nine siblings, Roman, John, Eleanor, Frank Jr., Marge, Lou, Len, Med, and Chuck; as well as many in-laws and dear friends. Surviving Therese are her children, Pam Weber, Lynn (George) Garfinkel, Nancy (David) Hook, Rick (Eileen) Herdrich, Laura Herdrich, and Mark Herdrich. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Tamara (Marc) Hubbard, Amy (Adam) Reimel, Brian Garfinkel, Caitlin Weber, Emily Weber, and George Hook. She dearly loved her great-grandchildren, Zack and Alex Hubbard, Felicity and Avery Reimel, and Beckett Nolan. A Memorial Mass for Therese will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church in Inverness, IL at a later date. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved