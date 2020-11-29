Therese Herdrich, age 90, of Barrington, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at Prairieview at The Garlands in Barrington, IL. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Dick Herdrich; her firstborn daughter, Kathryn (2017); her parents, Frank and Margaret; her nine siblings, Roman, John, Eleanor, Frank Jr., Marge, Lou, Len, Med, and Chuck; as well as many in-laws and dear friends. Surviving Therese are her children, Pam Weber, Lynn (George) Garfinkel, Nancy (David) Hook, Rick (Eileen) Herdrich, Laura Herdrich, and Mark Herdrich. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Tamara (Marc) Hubbard, Amy (Adam) Reimel, Brian Garfinkel, Caitlin Weber, Emily Weber, and George Hook. She dearly loved her great-grandchildren, Zack and Alex Hubbard, Felicity and Avery Reimel, and Beckett Nolan. A Memorial Mass for Therese will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church in Inverness, IL at a later date. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
