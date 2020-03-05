Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Juliana Church

Therese M. (Kuhar) Althamar

Therese M. (Kuhar) Althamar Obituary
Therese M. Althamar, nee Kuhar, 87, of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Althamar. Loving mother of the late Michael Althamar. Dear mother- in- law of Susan Althamar. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey Althamar. Fond sister of Joseph (Rose) Kuhar. Terry is also survived by nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway from 9:30 AM until time of prayers 10:30 AM, to Saint Juliana Church for Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
