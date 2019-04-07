|
Therese (Terry) M. Anderson age 71 of Des Plaines passed away April 2, 2019. Cherished daughter, sister, cousin and aunt. Beloved daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Brennan) Anderson. Fond sister of the late Jack, Bill and Mike Anderson. Survived by her two brothers: Joseph Anderson (Gavin Duffy), Martin Anderson (Tina) and sister, Mary Ellicson (Roger), sister in laws Mary Lou Anderson and Sandra Martins. Also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Terry was a graduate of DePaul University and obtained her Master's degree from Loyola University. Terry was active in her church, and politics. She had a love for reading, politics, the Chicago White Sox and anything Irish. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8th from 11:00 A.M. until time of the Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon at St. Mary's Church 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines 60016. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Des Plaines Self-Help Food Closet 847 375 1443. www.cumberlandchapels.com
