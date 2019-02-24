|
|
Therese M. Upchurch R.N., of Chicago; beloved wife of the late Thomas J.; loving mother of Steven Upchurch, Peggy (Joseph) Foderaro, Patti (Gary) Feracota and Paul (Raquel) Upchurch; fond mother-in-law of Doris and Heather; cherished grandmother of Cheryl (Brandon) , Denise, Nick, Gina, Jessica, Julianna, Christopher, Charlie and her "Angel" in heaven, Lilly; great-grandmother of Tara, Alexa and Madelyn; dear sister of Bernard (Nora) Luszcz, Bernadette Knetter, Dorothy Burroughs and the late Evelyn Schiel, Jean McCarthy and Irene Brown; sister-in-law of William (Kathy) Upchurch; fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Therese was a graduate of Oak Park Hospital Nursing School and was an R.N. practicing maternal and newborn healthcare for 40 years until her retirement. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 9:45 a.m. until time of mass 10:30 a.m. at Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Almost Home Kids (give.almosthomekids.org/GiveNow) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019