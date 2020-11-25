1/
Therese M. Wasik
Therese M. Wasik (nee Beda) 93. Beloved wife of the late Albin "Pete" Wasik, (Ret. Captain CFD). Loving mother of Alan (Sally Roche), Audrey and Andrew Wasik. Fond grandmother of Peter and Gregory Wasik. Sister of the late Estelle "Babe" (the late Edward) Poropat, Anthony Jr. (Adeline and the late Agnes), and the late Paul Beda. Aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many. Services and Interment Private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Chicago Fire Dept. Gold Badge Society 3400 W. 111th. Street, PMB 356 Chicago, IL 60655. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
