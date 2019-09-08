Home

Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Therese Marie Smierciak

Therese Marie Smierciak Obituary
Therese Marie Smierciak, "Terri", age 63, late of St. John, IN passed away on September 5, 2019. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Bernadine, John (Patti) and James. Loving aunt of Katelin. Preceding her in death were her parents Barney and Helen Smierciak of Hegewisch. Terri was valedictorian of George Washington High School Chicago, IL Class of 1973 and a graduate of St. Xavier University Chicago, IL. She worked in Insurance Management for over 35 years and presently was the Technical Product Manager for Dearborn Life Insurance Company. Terri enjoyed travel and was an avid reader. Visitation Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U. S. 41 / Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373. Prayer services Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. Fr. Kris Paluch, officiating. Interment private. Terri was loved and will be missed. 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
