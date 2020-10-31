1/1
Therese S. Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Therese S. "Sue" Baker (nee Metoyer), Age 87, Born into Eternal Life on October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Baker Sr. Loving mother of Rev. Kenneth J. Baker, Jr. and Susan (Peter) Womack. Proud "Nana" of Peter and Kristen. Dear sister of Barbara Porter, Patricia Russi, the late Margaret "Marge" (Jim) Philon, Rosemary Carter, James (Melvina) Metoyer, and Paul Metoyer. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sue retired from the Chicago Board of Education after 39 years as a School Clerk, with over 25 years at Fernwood Elementary School. She volunteered as a Religious Education Catechist. Lifelong member of the Merrymakers Mother's Club, and member of the Carillon Community Chorus. Sue had a great love for music, theater, watching her granddaughter Kristen play hockey, and consuming doughnuts from Beacon Doughnuts, where her grandson Peter is a partner. Visitation Sunday, November 1, 2020, 2-8pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Family and friends will meet on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Cletus Church, 600 West 55th St., LaGrange, IL 60525 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. All guests must register for Mass using the link: https://www.signupgenius.com

/go/20f0d4ba4a923abfc1-therese. Attendees are asked to arrive at church by 11:30am for Mass seating check-in. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available beginning at 12:00 Noon using the link: https://youtube.com/stcletusparish.Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors)
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Cletus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved