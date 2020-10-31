Therese S. "Sue" Baker (nee Metoyer), Age 87, Born into Eternal Life on October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Baker Sr. Loving mother of Rev. Kenneth J. Baker, Jr. and Susan (Peter) Womack. Proud "Nana" of Peter and Kristen. Dear sister of Barbara Porter, Patricia Russi, the late Margaret "Marge" (Jim) Philon, Rosemary Carter, James (Melvina) Metoyer, and Paul Metoyer. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sue retired from the Chicago Board of Education after 39 years as a School Clerk, with over 25 years at Fernwood Elementary School. She volunteered as a Religious Education Catechist. Lifelong member of the Merrymakers Mother's Club, and member of the Carillon Community Chorus. Sue had a great love for music, theater, watching her granddaughter Kristen play hockey, and consuming doughnuts from Beacon Doughnuts, where her grandson Peter is a partner. Visitation Sunday, November 1, 2020, 2-8pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Family and friends will meet on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Cletus Church, 600 West 55th St., LaGrange, IL 60525 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. All guests must register for Mass using the link: https://www.signupgenius.com
/go/20f0d4ba4a923abfc1-therese. Attendees are asked to arrive at church by 11:30am for Mass seating check-in. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available beginning at 12:00 Noon using the link: https://youtube.com/stcletusparish.Entombment
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com