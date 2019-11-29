|
|
Sister Therese Windham, R.S.M. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 67 years. Devoted daughter of the late Nora nee Coakley & William Windham. Loving sister of Sheila (the late Joseph) Kawalko & the late Thomas H. (Lu) Windham & Betty Windham. Fond aunt of & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Monday from 9:00 am until 10:30 am with a Welcoming at 8:45 am at Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St. in Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30 am at Mercy Chapel, 3659 W. 99th St. in Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Betty and Sister Therese Windham Science Scholarship at Mother McAuley High School, 3737 W. 99th St. 60655 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019