Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
(708) 652-6661
Therese Zientara
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Charity Church
Therese Zientara Obituary
Therese Zientara nee, Wyka; Beloved wife of the late Anton, Loving mother of Robert (Beverly), Gary (Jan) and James (Dory). Dear grandmother of Benjamin (Krista), Sharon (Jon) Allen and Daniel (Sarah). Great Grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Geraldine (Ed) Stupay and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by 1 sister and 2 brothers. Active member of The Focolare Movement. Funeral services Tuesday, March 12, at 9:30 AM from the Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W 35th St., Cicero, to Our Lady of Charity Church for 10:00 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Visitation Monday, March 11 from 3-9 PM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
