Theresse Hutton


1946 - 2019
Theresse Hutton Obituary
Theresse Hutton, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. Theresse (Terri) was born on June 30, 1946 to the late Francis and Mary Lecinski. Beloved wife of Richard for 50 years; loving mother of Audrey (Risty) Ketola, Debora (Damian) Scoles, and Timothy (Gina); cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Sarah and Matthew Scoles and Alyssa, Kaitlin, Claire and Michael; dear sister of Francis (Elaine), Joseph (Susan) and Richard (Christine) Lecinski; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She loved her family, friends, reading, horses and dogs. With her determined spirit, she lived with and battled carcinoid cancer for 23 years. Visitation at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines, IL on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friends and family may gather at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 and proceed to St. Zachary Catholic Church, 567 W Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, IL for Mass at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Masses would be appreciated. Funeral info 847-824-5155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
