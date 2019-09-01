|
|
Thomas A. Bostick, 85, of Warrenville, passed away on August 27, 2019 with family members at his side.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Bostick (Christopher Thone) and son Lawrence Bostick (Suzanne), grandchildren Lauren and Bryan, and sister-in-law Margaret Bostick.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Moira (Sue) Bostick, his parents, Grace and Ross Bostick and brothers Robert and William Bostick.
Our father was born and raised in Lisle Illinois. Once upon a time he knew everyone in town at a time when everyone in town knew and helped each other. Everyone knew our Dad. Thomas eventually became Deputy Chief of the Lisle Police Department and a retired felony court clerk for DuPage county, and he served honorably in the US Navy to include the Korean War, honorably discharged in 1960. He was a vintage car enthusiast who spent many hours in the garage working on his classic vehicles and loved custom woodworking. He was a good husband, a good father, a loving grandfather, a great uncle, a good brother and a good friend. He always had time to chat with anyone he ran into. He will be missed by all the people who knew and loved him.
Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019