Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Condon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Condon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas A. Condon Obituary
Thomas A. Condon, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. Tom was born March 6, 1931 in Clonmel, County Tipperary, Ireland. He is the loving husband to the late Nora Condon; devoted father to Joan (Bob) Tasa; Tom (Erin) Condon; David (Jalene) Condon; proud grandfather to Richard, Marie, and Katherine Tasa, Ryan and Evan Condon; cherished brother to the late Patrick Condon, Kitty O'Brien and Peggy Fox. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with all of his grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:45 am until the time of his prayer service at 10:15 am at Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home (11333 S. Central Ave; Oak Lawn, IL). Going directly to St. Linus Catholic Church for 10:45 am Mass of Christian Burial. He will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made towards or to an Animal .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
Download Now