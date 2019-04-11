|
Thomas A. Condon, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. Tom was born March 6, 1931 in Clonmel, County Tipperary, Ireland. He is the loving husband to the late Nora Condon; devoted father to Joan (Bob) Tasa; Tom (Erin) Condon; David (Jalene) Condon; proud grandfather to Richard, Marie, and Katherine Tasa, Ryan and Evan Condon; cherished brother to the late Patrick Condon, Kitty O'Brien and Peggy Fox. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with all of his grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:45 am until the time of his prayer service at 10:15 am at Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home (11333 S. Central Ave; Oak Lawn, IL). Going directly to St. Linus Catholic Church for 10:45 am Mass of Christian Burial. He will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made towards or to an Animal .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019