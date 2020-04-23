|
|
Thomas A. Dore, age 82, of Western Springs passed away on April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl; loving father of Tom Dore and step-father of Chance (Kathleen) Lange, Kelly (Matthew) Liggett, & Christopher (Jen) Lange; proud grandfather of Jordan, Justin, Alyssa, Kevin, Tessa, & Skye; dear brother of the late Brian Dore; uncle & friend to many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020