Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
More Obituaries for Thomas Dore
Thomas A. Dore

Thomas A. Dore Obituary
Thomas A. Dore, age 82, of Western Springs passed away on April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl; loving father of Tom Dore and step-father of Chance (Kathleen) Lange, Kelly (Matthew) Liggett, & Christopher (Jen) Lange; proud grandfather of Jordan, Justin, Alyssa, Kevin, Tessa, & Skye; dear brother of the late Brian Dore; uncle & friend to many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
