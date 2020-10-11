On this day, what would have been his 69th birthday, we lovingly remember Tom. He was a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, friend to many, and a U.S. Army veteran. Making his last inappropriate comment on April Fool's Day, Tom passed peacefully on April 2, 2020. He died long after he might have and long before he should have. Tom was a long time resident of Willow Springs, IL and Union Pier, MI. If ?you find yourself wondering if you've ever met him, you didn't. You would certainly remember if you did. A lover of all things classic: classic rock, classic cars, classic motorcycles and his most recent hobby of watching classic westerns with his faithful four legged pal, Hugo. Weary of reading obituaries noting courageous battles with death, Tom wanted it known that he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow? doctor's orders, and raising hell for more than six decades. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Donna (nee Voras), daughters Niki Foley (Fairfield, CT) and Michelle (Jason) Overfelt (Palos Hills, IL), grandsons Noah and Nathan Overfelt and many life-long friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral was restricted to immediate family. In celebration of Tom's legacy, go get an oil change and check the air pressure in your tires – he would've appreciated that.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store