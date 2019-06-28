Home

St Pius X Church
1025 East Madison Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 627-4526
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Pius Church
1025 E. Madison Street
Lombard, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius Church
1025 E. Madison Street
Lombard, IL
Thomas A. Giacobbe; Beloved husband of Peggy nee: Strahs; Devoted father of Debi, Tommy, Peggy Sue Bonas, Leanne Epstein, Tina, Gina Cracchiolo and Mario; Dear grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 2; Fond brother of Joann (Rick) Ariano and the late Louis "Corky" (Carol) and the late Sam Jr.; Visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 1025 E. Madison Street, Lombard, 60148. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements made by Ralph Massey Funeral Director. Info 630-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
